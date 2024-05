The Hellenic American Union (HAU) Movie Club (22 Massalias), partnering with MoovieReel, ends its season with a free screening of John Frankenheimer’s war thriller “Seven Days in May” (1964). The film, based on Fletcher Knebel and Charles W. Bailey II’s book, depicts a plot by US military leaders against the president. Visit MoovieReel’s platforms for updates.

