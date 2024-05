Susan Daboll’s solo exhibition at the Parnassos Literary Society (8 Agiou Georgiou Karitsi) in Athens showcases the American artist’s deep exploration of the environment and her family history. Titled “Whose History Is It Anyway?”, the exhibition reflects the complexity of human experience through Daboll’s varied artistic techniques, including gelatin silver prints, collages and digital prints. Admission is free.

