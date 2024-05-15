Athens Irish Festival | Athens | May 24-26

Bigger, greener and merrier, the Athens Irish Festival returns for a third year with three days of live music by Irish and local artists, themed food and drink, storytelling, craft stalls and workshops at Peristeri Park (63 Agiou Vasiliou, near Anthoupoli metro station). Highlights include sean nos singer Irial O Ceallaigh, bodhrán player Dominic Keogh, fiddlers Cliodhna Begley and Aidan Connolly, concertina player Patrick Egan, virtuoso multi-instrumentalist Caoimhin O Fearghail as well as a host of local of local Irish-themed acts. Admission free. Visit fb.com/athensirishfestival for more info.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy