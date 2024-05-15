Ink Writing of the New World | Athens | May 17 – June 2
The European Center for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies (74 Mitropoleos), in partnership with the Chicago Athenaeum, museum for architecture and design, presents Stella Zafeiri’s solo exhibition, “Ink Writings of the New World.” Zafeiri, influenced by Asian ink painting, exclusively employs Chinese ink and acrylics on canvas or markers on paper. Her works reflect a journey toward self-discovery, enlightenment and universal connectivity, curated by Ioannis Karalias. Entrance to the exhibition is free.