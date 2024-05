English musician Miles Kane will rock the Arch Club stage (11 Konstantinoupoleos) in Metaxourgeio on May 17. Kane is best known as a solo artist with hits like “Rearrange” and “Change the Show” and for being in the Last Shadow Puppets as a co-frontman with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. Don’t miss out on the last few 28-euro tickets from Viva’s more.com.

