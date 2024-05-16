Sting | Athens | July 5-6

Former Police frontman Sting is heading to Greece this summer for what are sure to be two unforgettable nights at the Herodes Atticus Odeon (Dionysiou Aeropagitou) at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). The setlist will include timeless and classic hits such as “Fields of Gold,” “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” among many others of his iconic songs. Secure your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy