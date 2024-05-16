WHAT'S ON

Sting | Athens | July 5-6

Former Police frontman Sting is heading to Greece this summer for what are sure to be two unforgettable nights at the Herodes Atticus Odeon (Dionysiou Aeropagitou) at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). The setlist will include timeless and classic hits such as “Fields of Gold,” “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” among many others of his iconic songs. Secure your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

 

