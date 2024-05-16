Linder | Delphi | May 21

Renowned British artist Linder Sterling arrives in Greece for a residency and performance curated by Athens-based art director Kika Kyriakakou. As part of the Polygreen Culture and Art Initiative (PCAI) artist residency program in Athens and Delphi, Linder will present a performance on May 21 at the former Pikionis pavilion in Delphi. Known for her radical feminist photomontage and confrontational performances, Linder’s work has been exhibited worldwide. Get free admission upon pre-registration at pcai.gr.

