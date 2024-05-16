Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large! | Athens | May 23 – July 10
The Bernier/Eliades Gallery (11 Eptachalkou) in Athens showcases German artist Jonathan Meese’s third solo exhibition. Meese’s diverse practice encompasses painting, drawing, sculpture, performance and more, guided by emotion rather than technical constraints. Titled “Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large!” the exhibition presents a fantastical journey through iconic characters and dreamlike worlds, inviting viewers to explore realms free from political or religious boundaries, heightened by nostalgic song lyrics. Admission is free.