Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large! | Athens | May 23 – July 10

The Bernier/Eliades Gallery (11 Eptachalkou) in Athens showcases German artist Jonathan Meese’s third solo exhibition. Meese’s diverse practice encompasses painting, drawing, sculpture, performance and more, guided by emotion rather than technical constraints. Titled “Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large!” the exhibition presents a fantastical journey through iconic characters and dreamlike worlds, inviting viewers to explore realms free from political or religious boundaries, heightened by nostalgic song lyrics. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy