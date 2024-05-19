WHAT'S ON

Agatha | Athens | May 24-26

At the height of the month-long crime novel festival named in honor of the great Agatha Christe comes a concentrated three-day event at the Serafio (144 Pireos). Short films, book presentations, debates, concerts, and even stand-up comedy will connect book lovers and introduce them to some of their favorite authors. Notably, French authors Herve Le Corre and Bernard Minier, and one of the most renowned Turkish authors, Ahmet Umit, will be present to sign copies of their best-selling novels. Pre-book your tickets, ranging from 5 to 13 euros, at store.ticketplus.gr.

Books

