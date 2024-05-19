Agatha | Athens | May 24-26

At the height of the month-long crime novel festival named in honor of the great Agatha Christe comes a concentrated three-day event at the Serafio (144 Pireos). Short films, book presentations, debates, concerts, and even stand-up comedy will connect book lovers and introduce them to some of their favorite authors. Notably, French authors Herve Le Corre and Bernard Minier, and one of the most renowned Turkish authors, Ahmet Umit, will be present to sign copies of their best-selling novels. Pre-book your tickets, ranging from 5 to 13 euros, at store.ticketplus.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy