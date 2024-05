More than 60 ceramicists are set to present their work at the Fired Up Athens fair at the Municipal Market of Kypseli (42 Fokionos Negri) on May 25-26. All kinds of clay fiends and fondlers have been invited by Fired Up’s creator, Melina Xenaki, for a weekend full of beautiful and useful creations, which will be available for purchase or simply admiring. Admission is free.

