The Athens Epidaurus Festival presents the multifaceted Subset Festival in co-production with the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B). Diverse types of musical creations are incorporated into various artistic trends at the renovated conservatory venues, presenting soloists and ensembles, established and up-and-coming artists alike, and open-call workshops. For the detailed program and ticket prices, visit aefestival.gr.

