WHAT'S ON

Penelope | Athens | May 23

Penelope | Athens | May 23
File photo.

The Athens State Orchestra and Chorus of the City of Athens present “Penelope,” French composer Gabriel Faure’s only opera, for the first time in Greece. This concert version showcases Faure’s fascination with Greek antiquity, inspired by Homer’s “Odyssey” Conducted by Pierre Dumoussaud, with soprano Catherine Hunold, the performance at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) features French and Greek artists. Tickets range between 5 and 40 euros from oly.gr.

Opera

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jose Carreras & Placido Domingo | Athens | July 10
WHAT'S ON

Jose Carreras & Placido Domingo | Athens | July 10

Tosca | Athens | June 1-11
WHAT'S ON

Tosca | Athens | June 1-11

City of Mahagonny | Athens | April 12-25
WHAT'S ON

City of Mahagonny | Athens | April 12-25

Medge | Athens | February 17
WHAT'S ON

Medge | Athens | February 17

Carmen | Athens | February 7-25
WHAT'S ON

Carmen | Athens | February 7-25

La Ville Morte | Athens | January 19-28
WHAT'S ON

La Ville Morte | Athens | January 19-28