Penelope | Athens | May 23

The Athens State Orchestra and Chorus of the City of Athens present “Penelope,” French composer Gabriel Faure’s only opera, for the first time in Greece. This concert version showcases Faure’s fascination with Greek antiquity, inspired by Homer’s “Odyssey” Conducted by Pierre Dumoussaud, with soprano Catherine Hunold, the performance at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) features French and Greek artists. Tickets range between 5 and 40 euros from oly.gr.

