The multidisciplinary Patras Art Festival (PAF, patrasartfestival.com) returns to the Peloponnesian city for its fourth year on June 29-30, under the theme “Get Closer.” Held at Dexameni Project (Panachaidos Athinas), this beloved festival features 25 artists and 12 events across two days. Experience contemporary dance, live music, photo exhibitions, DJ sets and educational seminars. Day tickets cost 6 euros from Viva’s more.com.

