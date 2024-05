Athens-born Marina Satti has shot to fame after representing Greece at Eurovision 2024. On June 26, she is set to make her first major Athens appearance at Technopolis (100 Pireos) with her unique blend of pop, mainstream and ethnic music and tracks from her latest EP “POP,” including the international hit “Zari.” Pre-book 15-euro tickets at Viva’s more.com.

