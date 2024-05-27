WHAT'S ON

For Dear Life | Athens | To November 10

For Dear Life | Athens | To November 10

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirrois & Frantzi, emst.gr) presents Penny Siopis’ “For Dear Life. A Retrospective,” marking the first major museum retrospective in Europe of the influential artist’s work. Running until November 10, the exhibition is part of “What If Women Ruled the World? Part 3,” a series highlighting women artists. Siopis, born in South Africa in 1953, has spent 50 years exploring themes of colonialism, apartheid and gender through her paintings, installations and films, establishing herself as a vital voice in contemporary art. Admission to the museum costs 12 euros. 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Carole A. Feuerman | Athens | May 30 – June 14
WHAT'S ON

Carole A. Feuerman | Athens | May 30 – June 14

Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large! | Athens | May 23 – July 10
WHAT'S ON

Peter Pan Alarm! Kunstlove de Large! | Athens | May 23 – July 10

Ink Writing of the New World | Athens | May 17 – June 2
WHAT'S ON

Ink Writing of the New World | Athens | May 17 – June 2

Whose History Is It Anyway? | Athens | May 23 – June 15
WHAT'S ON

Whose History Is It Anyway? | Athens | May 23 – June 15

Oz | Athens | May 16-21
WHAT'S ON

Oz | Athens | May 16-21

Echo | Athens | May 14-30
WHAT'S ON

Echo | Athens | May 14-30