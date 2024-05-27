For Dear Life | Athens | To November 10
The National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirrois & Frantzi, emst.gr) presents Penny Siopis’ “For Dear Life. A Retrospective,” marking the first major museum retrospective in Europe of the influential artist’s work. Running until November 10, the exhibition is part of “What If Women Ruled the World? Part 3,” a series highlighting women artists. Siopis, born in South Africa in 1953, has spent 50 years exploring themes of colonialism, apartheid and gender through her paintings, installations and films, establishing herself as a vital voice in contemporary art. Admission to the museum costs 12 euros.