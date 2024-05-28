Philosophy Festival | Athens | May 31 – June 1

The gardens of French School of Athens (6 Didotou) will host the 2024 Philosophy Festival from May 31 to June 1, organized by Philosophie magazine and the French Institute. Scientists, philosophers and artists will hold a number of discussions on the topic “Artificial Intelligence: What is the Future of Human Thought?” This unique event aims to explore how AI will impact every aspect of our lives and will surely offer its attendees plenty of food for thought. Admission is free. For more information, visit ifg.gr.

