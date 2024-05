Twelve original hand-crafted costumes designed by Holly Waddington will be on display at Benaki Museum (1 Koumpari) from June 12 to September 29. See up close the pieces worn by Hollywood stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo in Giorgos Lanthimos’ award-winning modern classic. For tickets, visit tickets.benaki.org.

