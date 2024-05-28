WHAT'S ON

Moments Collective | Athens | June 3-23

Moments Collective | Athens | June 3-23
[Anthi Kollia]

The Hellenic American Union Gallery (22 Massalias) hosts a group photography exhibition in collaboration with the Moments Collective. Curated by Dora Lavazou and Ypatia Kornarou, the showcase features award-winning photographs from the collective’s inaugural global competition. Opening on June 3 at 7.30 p.m., the exhibition highlights diverse perspectives in contemporary photography, reflecting cultural anthropology through a variety of artistic lenses. Admission is free.

Exhibition Photography

