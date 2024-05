The American School of Classical Studies (54 Souidias) presents “Lord Byron and Greece, 200 Years On,” commemorating the bicentennial of Byron’s death at Messolonghi. Scottish Professor Roderick Beaton will discuss Byron’s life in Greece, while US poet Alicia Stallings will read a poem inspired by Byron and give a talk on Byron’s “The Isles of Greece.” This is a hybrid event with free admission.

