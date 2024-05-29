Challenges of securing housing at center of Refugee Week Greece

Refugee Week Greece is back for a third year, running June 14-23. Marking World Refugee Day, the initiative seeks to celebrate the “resilience, diversity and creativity” of refugees and migrants across the world through a series of cultural events such as film screenings, musical performances, art shows and workshops.

Acknowledging the difficulties migrants often face in securing housing, Refugee Week 2024 “embraces the theme of ‘Our Home,’ inviting everyone to reflect on the essence of home,” according to the organizers.

To this end, the festival will bring together multiple stakeholders, including NGOs, government agencies and community members to foster inclusivity and advance collective action. The event has further pledged to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness by advising participants against plastic use.

Athens has been selected as the festival’s primary location, but Iraklio in Crete has also been chosen as this year’s ‘Highlighted City’ where a number of events will take place over the course of June 15 and 16.

The Greek festival is part of a broader global movement encompassing 17 countries and spanning Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Refugee Week Greece 2024 is being organized with the help of Counterpoints Greece and We are Community while operating under the auspices of the city of Athens. The festival is also supported by a number of organizations and institutions such as the Greek Council for Refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and UNICEF among others.

For more information about Refugee Week Greece, visit www.refugeeweek.gr or email [email protected].