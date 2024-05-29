Surrealism, a Latent State of Mind | Athens | May 31 – June 5

Athens’ Blank Wall Gallery (55 Fokionos Negri) will showcase the solo exhibition “Surrealism, a Latent State of Mind” by Greek amateur photographers Nicos Papoutsakis and Jordan Keramidas. This joint effort, years in the making, pushes the boundaries of surrealistic photography. Using natural light and inventive perspectives, the pair have crafted images without digital manipulation, delving into the subconscious and the unknown. The opening is on May 31 at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

