The fresh jazz trio BadBadNotGood will appear at Technopolis (100 Pireos) on June 3 to close the 23rd Athens Jazz festival. Their collaborations with great artists like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West have established them as one of the hottest contemporary jazz bands in the world. Tickets start from 28 euros at more.com.

