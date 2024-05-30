Prometheus Bound | Athens | June 12 – July 24
The Theater of the No (3 Konstantinou Paleologou) in Athens debuts “Prometheus Bound,” an opera featuring Greek composer Panagiotis Karousos’ music and libretto based on Aeschylus’ tragedy. Running for seven performances until July 24, the opera explores Prometheus’ journey with neo-romantic harmony. Premiering in Montreal in 1994, the opera was staged in New York and Washington before traveling around Greece. Tickets cost 15 euros from Viva’s more.com.