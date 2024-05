The inaugural Biennale of Contemporary Ceramics, BCK 2024, titled “Clay Echoes: Unearthing Hidden Narratives,” celebrates Greece’s rich cultural heritage and the enduring resonance of this ancient craft. Held at the Museum of Prehistoric Thera on Santorini, the exhibition invites dialogue and innovation, honoring tradition while embracing the future of ceramic artistry. Admission is free.

