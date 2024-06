Experience the Authentic Athens Marathon this November. This historic race traces the legendary 490 BCE route taken by Pheidippides, who is said to have run from Marathon to Athens to deliver news of the victory of the battle of Marathon. The weekend features a bundle of events and races, including the Marathon Expo and family races. Check athensauthenticmarathon.gr for individual race starting times and locations.

