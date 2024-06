ArteVisione Gallery (5 Piliou) presents the group art exhibition “Art as Experience: Exploring the Stories Behind the Works,” curated by art historian and journalist Nikolena Kalaitzaki-Zouni. The exhibition delves into the personal narratives behind each piece, reflecting the artist’s life experiences. Highlighting art’s therapeutic qualities, it emphasizes the power of creative expression to communicate thoughts and emotions. Admission is free.

