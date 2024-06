Acclaimed British-Italian crooner Jack Savoretti returns to Greece for two highly anticipated shows in Athens and Thessaloniki, as part of his tour for his latest album, “Miss Italia.” Savoretti will appear at the Lycabettus Theater in Athens on September 20 and the Lazaristes Monastery (21 Kolokotroni) in Thessaloniki on September 21. Tickets start from 30 euros at more.com



