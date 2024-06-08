Date with Hermes | Attica | To June 30
Allyson Glenn presents her latest series, “Date with Hermes: Journeying between Dreams and Reality,” at the Vorres Museum (1 Diadochou Konstantinou, Peania, vorresmuseum.gr) through June 30. The Canadian artist’s show delves into human connections, exploring themes of identity, migration, social violence and environmental crises. Glenn will additionally hold a lecture titled “The Alchemy of Art” at the Canadian Institute in Athens on Thursday, June 6. For more information, visit cig-icg.gr.