Burkinabe choreographer and dancer Serge Aime Coulibaly returns to the Athens Festival (aefestival.gr) with his Faso Danse Theatre company to present a new piece, “C la vie,” at Pireos 260 on June 12-13. Drawing on the rich tradition of African culture, Coulibaly creates a contemporary initiation ceremony and invites us to take part in the dismantling of the old world. Tickets start from 5 euros at more.com.

