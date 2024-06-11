Japanese Crafts | Athens | June 15 – July 5

The B&E Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, goulandris.gr) is hosting a four-session workshop on Japanese Miniature Crafts with netsuke sculptor and conservator of Asian art antiquities, Maria K. Ghisi. Participants will explore the traditional Japanese craft’s influence on European artists and learn netsuke carving techniques. Sessions are on Fridays from June 14 to July 5. The workshop costs 120 euros, or €96 for B&E members. Due to limited availability, bookings are essential.

