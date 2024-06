Groovey legend Parov Stelar will bring his fusion of electronic beats, jazz and swing to the Release Athens Festival at the Water Plaza (2616 Posidonos, Kallithea). With hits like “Catgroove” and “Clap Your Hands,” the Austrian electro-swing sensation will perform on June 15. Joining him is vibrant pop French artist Jain, performing in Greece for the first time. Tickets range between 38 and 120 euros from Viva’s more.com.

