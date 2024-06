A protester blows a whistle during the annual Gay Pride rally in front of the parliament in Athens, June 11, 2016. [AP]

Pride month’s main event will be hosted in downtown Syntagma Square on Saturday. The parade celebrates the landmark law legalizing marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, a crowning achievement after years of advocacy by LGBTQI+ rights in Greece. However, efforts continue under the motto “One Law is Not Enough,” highlighting ongoing social inclusion challenges for LGBTQI+ individuals despite legislative progress.