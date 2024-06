LA-based alternative electro-pop trio the Cannons will visit Athens on July 6 for a thumping performance at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Gazi). The critically acclaimed band is expected to perform its major hits, such as “Fire For You” and “Hurricane.” Tickets cost 36 euros at more.com.

