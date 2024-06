Peggy Gou returns to Athens for her biggest show yet at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium on July 12. Known locally as Feta Gou, the Berlin-based South Korean DJ will perform with Ryan Elliott from Detroit, Seoul-based Mogwaa, German collective Feathered Sun and Greece’s very own DJ Amelia. The lineup, curated by Gou, promises a night of techno, house and genre-blending surprises. Tickets range from 45 to 100 euros at Viva’s more.com.

