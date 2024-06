The first acts have been announced for the Lalibela Music Festival, set to take place at OAKA (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui) on July 2. British rockers Kasabian will headline, mixing their greatest hits with new tracks, while Dutch-Turkish psych-folk band Altin Gun will set the scene, reviving 70s Turkish music with funk and rock. More bookings are set to be announced soon. Tickets range from 60 to 120 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy