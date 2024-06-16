Buena Vista All Stars | Athens | June 29

WHAT'S ON

The Buena Vista All Stars, led by Ibrahim Ferrer Jr, son of Buena Vista Social Club’s golden-voiced singer, will perform songs whose popularity spread across the world with Wim Wenders’ 1999 documentary about the music of Cuba at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on June 29. This collective of some of Cuba’s best musicians elegantly blend tradition and innovation, faithfully preserving the sounds of a cherished past while injecting their performances with a fresh, vibrant spirit. Admission is free.

