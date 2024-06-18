Shinrin-yoku | Athens | June 20 – September 9

WHAT'S ON

The Polygreen Culture & Art Initiative (PCAI) teams up with the Diomedes Botanical Garden (403 Iera Odos) for a contemporary art exhibition in Athens. The event, curated by Kika Kyriakakou, explores the therapeutic relaxation that comes about from spending time in natural settings, first coined Shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” by Japanese author Tomohide Akiyama in 1982. The exhibition integrates sculpture, installations and AI among others in the serene garden. Admission is free with pre-booking. For more information, visit pcai.gr.

