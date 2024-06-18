WHAT'S ON

Engraving in Ceramic Art | Athens | June 22 & 29

The B&E Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous, goulandris.gr), partnering with ceramist Elpida Kourtzi, hosts the “Engraving in Ceramic Art: Mugs & Dishes” workshop for adults and teens. Participants will create ceramic utility products inspired by the foundation’s collection. The workshop comprises two three-hour sessions. Attendees will craft mugs and food dishes, learning engraving techniques using engobes to decorate their creations. The workshop fee is 100 euros, covering both sessions, with reduced rates available for the young and families. For bookings, visit goulandris.gr.

Culture

