AI Ethics with Aristotle | Athens | June 20

AI Ethics with Aristotle | Athens | June 20

A groundbreaking conference exploring the integration of ancient philosophy with cutting-edge AI ethics is set to make us ponder on the future of society. The Institute for Ethics in AI at the University of Oxford, along with Stanford University, Greece’s Demokritos National Center for Scientific Research, and the World Human Forum present “The Lyceum Project: AI Ethics with Aristotle” on June 20, at the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B) and Aristotle’s Lyceum (11 Rigillis). The conference features prominent thinkers, politicians and scientists in fascinating panel discussions. View the full agenda at oxford-aiethics.ox.ac.uk. The event has free admission and requires online pre-registration at eventbrite.co.uk. 

Conference

