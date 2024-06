Fuzz Live Music Club (209 Pireos) is gearing up to host Belgian act dEUS on November 1. Founded in 1991, the band led by Tom Barman and Klaas Janzoons is known for its genre-defying music and creativity. Their latest album, “How To Replace It,” highlights their innovative style. Tickets cost 30 from Viva’s more.com.

