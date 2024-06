Devendra Banhart, an American-Venezuelan pioneer of psych-folk, returns to Athens after almost two decades on July 25, at the Stavros Niarchos Park Great Lawn (364 Syngrou). Performing songs spanning his career, including tracks from his latest album “Flying Wig,” Banhart’s unique blend of influences promises an unforgettable evening. Admission is free for this event, made possible by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

