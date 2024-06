Electronic music prodigy Armen Miran will perform on the rooftop of the Selina Hotel (8 Theatrou) in a sunset party on June 30. Get ready to dance to his unique sounds, which blend electronic music with Middle Eastern influences. Tickets cost 18 euros at more.com.

