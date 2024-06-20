Lenny Kravitz | Athens | August 2

American musical legend Lenny Kravitz returns to Athens after 16 years to headline the Athens Rocks Festival on August 2 at OAKA (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui) with hits from his latest album “Blue Electric Light” and classics including “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over” and “Fly Away.” Also performing on the day are British duo Sleaford Mods, known for their sing-along hits, and American band The Last Internationale, whose rock anthems tackle social issues. Tickets range from 85 to 208 euros from ticketmaster.gr.

