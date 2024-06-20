WHAT'S ON

Lenny Kravitz | Athens | August 2

Lenny Kravitz | Athens | August 2

American musical legend Lenny Kravitz returns to Athens after 16 years to headline the Athens Rocks Festival on August 2 at OAKA (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui) with hits from his latest album “Blue Electric Light” and classics including “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over” and “Fly Away.” Also performing on the day are British duo Sleaford Mods, known for their sing-along hits, and American band The Last Internationale, whose rock anthems tackle social issues. Tickets range from 85 to 208 euros from ticketmaster.gr.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Devendra Banhart | Athens | July 25
WHAT'S ON

Devendra Banhart | Athens | July 25

dEUS | Athens | November 1
WHAT'S ON

dEUS | Athens | November 1

Armen Miran | Athens | June 30
WHAT'S ON

Armen Miran | Athens | June 30

Health | Athens | June 26
WHAT'S ON

Health | Athens | June 26

Ara Malikian | Athens | June 25
WHAT'S ON

Ara Malikian | Athens | June 25

Polkar | Athens | June 19
WHAT'S ON

Polkar | Athens | June 19