As June ends, celebrate in Bollywood style as the Dora Stratou Theater (33 Arakinthou) on Philopappou Hill hosts the 10th Bollywood and Multicultural Dance Festival from June 28 to 30. Enjoy a taste of the Indian film industry with belly dance performances, flamenco, and more, featuring over 250 artists. Highlights include dance workshops, a mini bazaar and Indian food stands. Tickets start from 12.50 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy