The 16th Psarokokalo International Short Film Festival returns to the island of Folegandros from July 8 to 4. Showcasing 102 short films from 42 countries and featuring works from major festivals such as Cannes and Sundance, the festival promotes intercultural dialogue and addresses societal challenges through cinema. Admission is free. View the full program at psarokokalo.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy