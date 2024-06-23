Massive Attack | Athens | July 17

Release Athens presents Massive Attack on July 17 at Plateia Nerou (2616 Posidonos). The legendary British trip-hop band, which brought the Bristol undergound scene to the mainstream, are set to perform hits ranging from “Unfinished Sympathy” to “Safe From Harm” and from “Teardrop” to “Angel.” Warm-up beats will come from also Bristol-based Beak, consisting of Geoff Barrow (of Portishead), together with Billy Fuller (Robert Plant’s Sensational Space Shifters) and Will Young (Moon Gangs), and Mount Kimbie, which has collaborated with artists such as James Blake, King Krule and Micachu. Tickets start from 63 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy