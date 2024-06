“Engaged Scenography,” presented by the French Institute of Greece and Goethe-Institut Athen, features public talks and performances highlighting modern scenography, fostering dialogue and exploration within the arts community. Scheduled events include discussions on June 27, a performance by dancer Nadia Beugre on June 29, and public presentations of the art produced at the workshop of visual artist Yorgos Sapountzis on July 3. Admission is free.

