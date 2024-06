Experience a cinematic classic under the stars with Robert Wiene’s “The Cabinet of Dr Caligari” at the Athens Concert Hall Garden (115 Vasilisis Sofias) on July 10. This silent film, a cornerstone of German Expressionism, will be accompanied by live music from Stathis Anninos, Dimitris Klonis and Rafael Meleteas. Tickets cost 15 euros from megaron.gr.

