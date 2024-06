Raining Pleasure, one of Greece’s best indie rock bands, will perform at the Lycabettus Theater in Athens on June 28. This will be their first concert since their 2022 reunion announcement and their fans are expected to pack the venue. Tickets cost 15 euros at more.com.

