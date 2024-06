K-Gold Temporary Gallery (tumblr.com/kgoldtemporarygallery) kicks off its second decade with “On an Island,” with works by by Athens-based artist Kostis Stafylakis. Featuring installations, sculptures, videos and performances, the exhibition explores the intersection of digital and physical realities. The opening is on July 10 in the village of Aghia Paraskevi on Lesvos and the show runs until September 8. Admission is free.

